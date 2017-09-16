FIRST ALERT: Maria strengthens slightly as trek in Atlantic continues

Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.

Maria hit the island Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years.

Hurricane Maria, fresh off its trek through Puerto Rico, is maintaining its path and power as the Dominican Republic becomes the possible next destination for the storm.

As of the 2 p.m update Thursday, Marias maximum sustained winds are 120 miles per hour, keeping it at a Category 3. It is moving at 9 miles per hour to the northwest and is expected to turn toward the north-northwest on Friday. Some strengthening is possible during the next day or so.

"On the forecast track, Maria's eye will continue to pass offshore of the northern coast of the Dominican Republic today, and then move near or just east of the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas tonight and on Friday," the National Hurricane Center said.

"At this point, all indications are Maria will remain off our coast," WIS First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller said Thursday morning. "The consensus is it will remain well out to sea. We'll continue to watch the track of this storm."

Maria is taking a similar track as Hurricane Irma did just two weeks ago, and most in the region are taking precautions sooner rather than later.

Maria made its first landfall on Dominica as a Category 5 storm around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Maria grew into a hurricane on Sunday, and forecasters said it was expected to become much stronger while following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking the tropics for you as Maria gets closer to the U.S.

