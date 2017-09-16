FIRST ALERT: Maria grows to Category 5 hurricane; U.S. track still uncertain

Watches are out for the East Coast due to Hurricane Jose while Hurricane Maria targets some of the same islands recovering from Hurricane Irma.

Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Hurricane Maria is now an "extremely dangerous" Category 5 storm and quickly intensifying one week after Hurricane Irma left a path of destruction this storm appears to be following.

As of a special 7:45 p.m. update by the National Hurricane Center on Monday, the center of Hurricane Maria was about 45 miles east-southeast of Dominica. Maria continues moving toward the west-northwest at 9 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are near 165 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center.

On the forecast track, the center of Maria will move across the Leeward Islands late today and tonight, over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday and Tuesday night, and approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Wednesday.

"Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 24 to 36 hours, and Maria is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane during the next couple of days," the NHC says.

Maria grew into a hurricane on Sunday, and forecasters said it was expected to become much stronger while following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Once the system moves north of Puerto Rico, the models disagree about what happens next.

"It is projected to be a Category 4 storm as it approaches Puerto Rico," WIS First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller said. "It's still too early to tell if it will impact the United States. If it does, it won't be until next week."

A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for the U. S. Virgin Islands.

A hurricane watch has been issued for Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra. The Government of St. Lucia has issued a Hurricane Warning for St. Lucia. The Meteorological Service of St. Maarten has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for St. Maarten.

At this point, however, it's too early to tell where Maria will go or if a U.S. landfall will take place.

"Regarding the long-range forecast for Hurricane Maria. You cannot look at long range models as a forecast. Early this morning the European model was showing a direct hit and landfall on the North Carolina South Carolina border on September 26th," Meteorologist Von Gaskin said. "Now just a few hours later it shows that same system lifting well north of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. That is the reason we have to look at the trends of long-range models."

Maria joins Hurricane Jose, which is expected to continue moving north and then northeast away from the U.S. and Tropical Storm Lee, which is forecast to lose some steam over the next five days.

The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking the tropics for you as Maria gets closer to the U.S.

