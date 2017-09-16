FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Maria weakens, continues moving north

Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.

Maria hit the island Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years.

Hurricane Maria has slightly weakened as it continues to move northward.

As of the 11 a.m. update Sunday, Maria's maximum sustained winds are 105 miles per hour, making it a Category 2 storm. It is moving at 9 miles per hour to the north.

"On the forecast track, the core of Maria will be moving well east of the southeast coast of the United States during the day or so," the National Hurricane Center said.

"At this point, all indications are Maria will remain off our coast," said WIS First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller. "The consensus is it will remain well out to sea. We'll continue to watch the track of this storm."

Only one of the current models projects Maria hitting the east coast of the United States.

Maria is taking a similar track as Hurricane Irma did just two weeks ago, and most in the region are taking precautions sooner rather than later.

Maria made its first landfall on Dominica as a Category 5 storm around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Maria grew into a hurricane on Sunday, and it followed a path that went near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico.

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the tropics.

