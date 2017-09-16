FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Maria continues moving on northern track

Hurricane Maria has slightly weakened as it continues to move northward.
As of the 5 p.m. update Sunday, Maria's maximum sustained winds remained at 105 miles per hour, keeping it a Category 2 storm. It continues to move at 9 miles per hour to the north.
"On the forecast track, the core of Maria will be moving well east of the southeast coast of the United States during the day or so," the National Hurricane Center said.
"At this point, all indications are Maria will remain off our coast," said WIS First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller. "The consensus is it will remain well out to sea. We'll continue to watch the track of this storm."
Only one of the current models projects Maria hitting the east coast of the United States.