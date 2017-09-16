FIRST ALERT: Category 4 Maria continues assault on Puerto Rico

Watches are out for the East Coast due to Hurricane Jose while Hurricane Maria targets some of the same islands recovering from Hurricane Irma.

Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.

Hurricane Maria continues it's assault on Puerto Rico this morning as of the 11 a.m. update as it begins to weaken slightly.

As of the 11 a.m. update Wednesday, Maria's eye was located over western Puerto Rico. Maximum sustained winds are 140 miles per hour, dropping it from a Category 5 storm to Category 4 early Wednesday morning. It is moving at 10 miles per hour to the northwest.

The National Hurricane Center says the core of the "potentially catastrophic" hurricane reached southeastern Puerto Rico Wednesday morning. A storm surge of 6 to 9 feet is expected.

"On the forecast track, the eye of Maria will continue to move across Puerto Rico this morning and emerge off the northern coast by this afternoon. The center will then pass just north of the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic tonight and Thursday," says the National Hurricane Center update.

"At this point, all indications are Maria will remain off our coast," WIS First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller said Wednesday morning. "We'll continue to watch the track of this storm."

Maria is taking a similar track as Hurricane Irma did just two weeks ago, and most in the region are taking precautions sooner rather than later.

Maria made its first landfall on Dominica as a Category 5 storm around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Maria grew into a hurricane on Sunday, and forecasters said it was expected to become much stronger while following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Once the system moves north of Puerto Rico, the models disagree about what happens next.

At this point, however, it's too early to tell where Maria will go or if a U.S. landfall will take place.

Maria joins Hurricane Jose, which is expected to continue moving north and then northeast away from the U.S. and the remnants of Lee, which is forecast to lose some steam over the next five days.

The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking the tropics for you as Maria gets closer to the U.S.

