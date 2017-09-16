FIRST ALERT: Cat. 5 Maria remains a monster storm with 160 MPH winds

Watches are out for the East Coast due to Hurricane Jose while Hurricane Maria targets some of the same islands recovering from Hurricane Irma.

Watches are out for the East Coast due to Hurricane Jose while Hurricane Maria targets some of the same islands recovering from Hurricane Irma.

Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Hurricane Maria remains a dangerous Category 5 storm, but its potential impact on the United States is becoming clearer with each new update.

Maria made landfall on Dominica as a Category 5 storm around 9:15 p.m. Monday. Overnight the storm was downgraded to Category 4 briefly but was upgraded to Category 5 again at about 5 a.m. Tuesday.

At the 2 p.m. update Tuesday, Maria was about 100 miles southeast of St. Croix Wind speeds remain at 160 miles per hour.

On the forecast track, the hurricane is expected to hit Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands Tuesday night and Wednesday. A storm surge from 6 to 9 feet is expected.

Maria is taking a similar track as Hurricane Irma did just two weeks ago, and most in the region are taking precautions sooner rather than later.

RELATED: Click here to see Maria's forecast track

RELATED: Click here to see Maria's spaghetti models

"Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 24 to 36 hours, and Maria is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane during the next couple of days," the NHC says.

"I think over the next 48 to 72 hours, we'll have a better idea of how this will play out," said First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller Tuesday morning.

Maria grew into a hurricane on Sunday, and forecasters said it was expected to become much stronger while following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Once the system moves north of Puerto Rico, the models disagree about what happens next.

At this point, however, it's too early to tell where Maria will go or if a U.S. landfall will take place.

"I think over the next 48 to 72 hours, we'll have a better idea of how this will play out," said First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller Tuesday morning.

Maria joins Hurricane Jose, which is expected to continue moving north and then northeast away from the U.S. and the remnants of Lee, which is forecast to lose some steam over the next five days.

The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking the tropics for you as Maria gets closer to the U.S.

Download the WIS First Alert Weather App for updates on Maria and other weather that may affect you. It's free.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.