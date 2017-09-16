FIRST ALERT: Cat. 2 Maria intensifying, will it affect the U.S.?

Watches are out for the East Coast due to Hurricane Jose while Hurricane Maria targets some of the same islands recovering from Hurricane Irma.

Watches are out for the East Coast due to Hurricane Jose while Hurricane Maria targets some of the same islands recovering from Hurricane Irma.

Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Hurricane Maria is headed toward the Leeward Islands, but it's still too early to tell if the storm will affect the United States. Maria is currently a Category 2 storm.

The storm formed on Saturday in the Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to become a major hurricane by Monday night or early Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, the center of Tropical Storm Maria was about 85 miles east of Martinique. Maria continues moving toward the west-northwest at 12 mph. The storm is expected to slow down as it keeps moving along that west-northwest track through Tuesday.

The NHC reported at 8 a.m. that a hurricane hunter aircraft reports the storm is intensifying.

Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, and Maria could be near major hurricane intensity by the time it moves across the Leeward Islands Monday night. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

Maria swirled toward the eastern Caribbean early Monday, with forecasters warning it probably would be a major storm by the time it passed through the already battered Leeward Islands later in the day.

Maria grew into a hurricane Sunday, and forecasters said it was expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

On the forecast track, the center of Maria will be near the Leeward Islands Monday night and is expected to be over Puerto Rico by Wednesday. Once the system moves north of Puerto Rico, the models disagree about what happens next.

"It is projected to be a Category 4 storm as it approaches Puerto Rico," said WIS First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller. "It's still too early to tell if it will impact the United States. If it does, it won't be until next week."

A hurricane watch has been issued for Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra. The Government of St. Lucia has issued a Hurricane Warning for St. Lucia. The Meteorological Service of St. Maarten has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for St. Maarten.

At this point, however, it's too early to tell where Maria will go or if a U.S. landfall will take place.

"Regarding the long-range forecast for Hurricane Maria. You cannot look at long range models as a forecast. Early this morning the European model was showing a direct hit and landfall on the North Carolina South Carolina border on September 26th," Meteorologist Von Gaskin said. "Now just a few hours later it shows that same system lifting well north of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. That is the reason we have to look at the trends of long-range models."

Maria joins Hurricane Jose, which is expected to continue moving north and then northeast away from the U.S. and Tropical Storm Lee, which is forecast to lose some steam over the next five days.

The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking the tropics for you as Maria gets closer to the U.S.

