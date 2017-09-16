FIRST ALERT: Cat. 2 Maria begins to move away from Puerto Rico, expected to strengthen

Watches are out for the East Coast due to Hurricane Jose while Hurricane Maria targets some of the same islands recovering from Hurricane Irma.

Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.

Hurricane Maria remains a Category 2 storm as its center begins to gradually move away from Puerto Rico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of the 8 p.m. update, Maria's center was about 55 miles east of the Dominican Republic and conditions over the eastern part of the island have begun to deteriorate. The storm's maximum sustained winds remain at 110 miles per hour, keeping it at a Category 2. It is continuing to move at 12 miles per hour to the northwest. It is expected to turn toward the north-northwest on Friday.

"On the forecast track, the center of Maria will move away from the northwestern coast of Puerto Rico this evening," the National Hurricane Center says. "The core will then pass offshore of the northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic tonight and Thursday and then move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas Thursday night and Friday."

Maria is expected to strengthen over the next day or two as it slows down speed and could become a major hurricane again by Thursday.

At this time, all of Puerto Rico is without power following Maria's assault.

"At this point, all indications are Maria will remain off our coast," WIS First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller said Wednesday morning. "We'll continue to watch the track of this storm."

Maria is taking a similar track as Hurricane Irma did just two weeks ago, and most in the region are taking precautions sooner rather than later.

Maria made its first landfall on Dominica as a Category 5 storm around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Maria grew into a hurricane on Sunday, and forecasters said it was expected to become much stronger while following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Once the system moves north of Puerto Rico, the models disagree about what happens next.

At this point, however, it's too early to tell where Maria will go or if a U.S. landfall will take place.

Maria joins Hurricane Jose, which is expected to continue moving north and then northeast away from the U.S. and the remnants of Lee, which is forecast to lose some steam over the next five days.

The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking the tropics for you as Maria gets closer to the U.S.

