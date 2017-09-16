Visiting Kentucky fan one of 8 victims in drive-by shooting in Columbia's Vista

A sports car driver taking part in a car show on Saturday plowed into a crowd of spectators in Boise, Idaho, injuring eight.More >>
Tropical Storm Maria has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the second active tropical storm behind Hurricane Jose.More >>
Staff at Watson and Hunt Funeral Home said the man spent more than three hours inside, changing, napping, drinking their soda and eating their Milky Ways.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Jose remains a Category 1 hurricane with maximum winds of 80 mph. This evening's update from the National Hurricane Center adds two more Tropical Storms in the Atlantic.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
Feleipe Franks heaved a 63-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Cleveland as the clock expired, and No. 24 Florida beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 26-20 in a wild, wacky and sometimes unwatchable rivalry game Saturday.More >>
The Columbia Police Department announced that they've arrested four men in connection with the shooting that injured 8 people in the Vista area of downtown early Saturday morning.More >>
A sports car driver taking part in a car show on Saturday plowed into a crowd of spectators in Boise, Idaho, injuring eight.More >>
Jury finds Wisconsin girl mentally ill in stabbing of classmate to appease horror character Slender Man.More >>
Washington has always been a magnet for protests of all stripes, but Saturday's lineup is particularly intriguing.More >>
British authorities are searching for suspects in the London subway blast that injured more than two dozen people as hundreds of soldiers are being deployed across the country.More >>
Activists say they will meet again Saturday to plan further protests after the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.More >>
In a press conference on Saturday about an overnight drive-by shooting in Columbia's Vista, Police Chief Skip Holbrook said he has deemed the nightclub where the shooting started as a public nuisance and has padlocked the club's doors closed.More >>
A University of Kentucky fan who was visiting Columbia for the Gamecock football game on Saturday was one of the eight victims injured in an overnight shooting in Columbia’s Vista.More >>
There's yet another tropical system in the Atlantic Ocean that South Carolinians should keep an eye on.More >>
