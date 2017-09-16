Richland County man charged with murder after early morning shooting

A Richland County man is facing murder charges after Richland County deputies found another man dead in a home early Saturday morning.

Kevin Robinson, 42, faces multiple charges including murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies responded to a home on the 2000 block of Hertford Drive just after 1 a.m. An unresponsive man with a gunshot wound to his upper body was found at the scene. Richland County EMS was called in. They pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Richland County Coroner identified the victim as 37-year-old Dameon Farrand of Columbia. Autopsy results indicated Farrand died from the gunshot wound he received to his upper body.

A second man who was in the house, Robinson, was taken in for questioning by deputies. He was later officially charged with murder.

