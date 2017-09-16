WATCH LIVE: 2 "Vehicles of interest" caught on surveillance in connection to overnight shooting in Columbia's Vista

A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
On her son’s birthday, Lisa Nix, reflected on her son’s life and his suicide that happened over a year ago.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was left on his daycare bus for some of the afternoon. His mom is livid.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
Activists say they will meet again Saturday to plan further protests after the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.More >>
Jury finds Wisconsin girl mentally ill in stabbing of classmate to appease horror character Slender Man.More >>
British authorities are searching for suspects in the London subway blast that injured more than two dozen people as hundreds of soldiers are being deployed across the country.More >>
The Columbia Police Department is investigating an overnight drive-by shooting that left multiple people injured in the Vista.More >>
Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.More >>
A son of ex-Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has pleaded guilty to pressuring a teenage girl to send him naked photos and asking her sister for oral sex.More >>
Indians' winning streak stopped at 22 with 4-3 loss to Royals.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was injured in an early-morning shooting Friday in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
California lawmakers have voted to move the state's presidential primary three months earlier to give the nation's most populous state more influence in choosing the nominees.More >>
A federal judge has ruled that Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to Chicago and other U.S cities for refusing to impose tough immigration...More >>
