WATCH LIVE: 2 "Vehicles of interest" caught on surveillance in connection to overnight shooting in Columbia's Vista

The Columbia Police Department has released surveillance images of 2 "vehicles of interest" in connection to an overnight drive-by shooting in the Vista, a popular entertainment district.

Here are 2 vehicles of interest in connection w/the Vista shooting. A Mustang & BMW. The passenger (s) may have info that can help us. pic.twitter.com/2Uit1i0c3x — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 16, 2017

Officers confirmed that eight people, four women and four men, were the victims of the shooting. Officers were on scene after a shots-fired call came in shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Multiple blocks near Gervais and Park streets were blocked off. According to witnesses, the shooting began near the Panera Bread and the Art Bar at Lady and Gervais streets.

Vista Shooting Update: We can confirm that there are 8 victims at this time. 4 females/4 males ranging from stable to critical condition. pic.twitter.com/zIjUA0X5r4 — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 16, 2017

Multiple rounds were fired from a passing car as it made its way down Park Street. Our sports anchor and reporter Joe Gorchow was there as it was happening and described it as being in a war zone.

Officers say the victims' conditions range from stable to critical condition. We will keep you updated on the latest developments.

Meanwhile, if you know anything that can help investigators, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

