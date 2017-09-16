8 shot in overnight Vista shooting, nightclub deemed public nuisance

A sports car driver taking part in a car show on Saturday plowed into a crowd of spectators in Boise, Idaho, injuring eight.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
Activists say they will meet again Saturday to plan further protests after the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.More >>
Jury finds Wisconsin girl mentally ill in stabbing of classmate to appease horror character Slender Man.More >>
Feleipe Franks heaved a 63-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Cleveland as the clock expired, and No. 24 Florida beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 26-20 in a wild, wacky and sometimes unwatchable rivalry game Saturday.More >>
British authorities are searching for suspects in the London subway blast that injured more than two dozen people as hundreds of soldiers are being deployed across the country.More >>
Washington has always been a magnet for protests of all stripes, but Saturday's lineup is particularly intriguing.More >>
A sports car driver taking part in a car show on Saturday plowed into a crowd of spectators in Boise, Idaho, injuring eight.More >>
The Columbia Police Department announced that they've arrested four men in connection with the shooting that injured 8 people in the Vista area of downtown early Saturday morning.More >>
A University of Kentucky fan who was visiting Columbia for the Gamecock football game on Saturday was one of the eight victims injured in an overnight shooting in Columbia’s Vista.More >>
In a press conference on Saturday about an overnight drive-by shooting in Columbia's Vista, Police Chief Skip Holbrook said he has deemed the nightclub where the shooting started as a public nuisance and has padlocked the club's doors closed.More >>
There's yet another tropical system in the Atlantic Ocean that South Carolinians should keep an eye on.More >>
