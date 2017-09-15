Thousands run and walk to honor heroes at 'Tunnel to Towers 5K'

After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
If you got a call from your own phone number Thursday, you're not alone.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
A judge has acquitted a white former St. Louis police officer of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of a black man.More >>
Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.More >>
Indians' winning streak stopped at 22 with 4-3 loss to Royals.More >>
A federal judge has ruled that Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to Chicago and other U.S cities for refusing to impose tough immigration...More >>
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.More >>
The fifth annual ‘Tunnel to Towers 5K and Walk’ once again drew the support of thousands of South Carolinians.More >>
The Cherokee County Sheriff said a 911 dispatcher and former reserve deputy was arrested Thursday after a SLED investigation into his conduct.More >>
A 35-year-old Sumter County woman has gone missing with her 10-day-old child, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Need the update to the scores?More >>
