Thousands run and walk to honor heroes at 'Tunnel to Towers 5K'

The fifth annual ‘Tunnel to Towers 5K and Walk’ once again drew the support of thousands of South Carolinians.

Runners and walkers packed the streets of Columbia’s Vista Friday evening to honor the memory of fallen New York City firefighter Stephen Siller and help raise funds to support area first responders and their families.

"What a special event,” said Eric Ashton, who would be the first person to cross the finish line of the 5K. "It's an honor to place first and just to be out here. My brother's a police officer and I have a lot of respect for what police and firemen do."

Each year proceeds raised from the 5K and walk go to support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Since its beginning, the foundation has been able to raise more than $3 million to help families of fallen first responders.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.