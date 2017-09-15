It's Football Friday! Here is your scoreboard! - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

It's Football Friday! Here is your scoreboard!

(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
(WIS) -

Need the update to the scores? You can find them by clicking here! 

Need to report a score? Email us the final by clicking here. 

And you can watch all of the highlights at 11 p.m. on Fridays. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly