Midlands man arrested for 'violent' 2016 assault with car against woman, 2 kids

The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
The woman in the picture gained support from the Lions and head coach Jim Caldwell, who said it does not represent the organization.More >>
The woman in the picture gained support from the Lions and head coach Jim Caldwell, who said it does not represent the organization.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.More >>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.More >>
Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.More >>
Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.More >>
A federal judge has ruled that Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to Chicago and other U.S cities for refusing to impose tough immigration...More >>
A federal judge has ruled that Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to Chicago and other U.S cities for refusing to impose tough immigration policies.More >>
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.More >>
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.More >>
A 35-year-old Sumter County woman has gone missing with her 10-day-old child, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A 35-year-old Sumter County woman has gone missing with her 10-day-old child, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Cherokee County Sheriff said a 911 dispatcher and former reserve deputy was arrested Thursday after a SLED investigation into his conduct.More >>
The Cherokee County Sheriff said a 911 dispatcher and former reserve deputy was arrested Thursday after a SLED investigation into his conduct.More >>
Need the update to the scores?More >>
Need the update to the scores?More >>
A Midlands man, identified as a repeat offender, was sentenced in Lexington County for a violent 2016 crime against a woman and her two children where he used his pickup truck as a weapon.More >>
A Midlands man, identified as a repeat offender, was sentenced in Lexington County for a violent 2016 crime against a woman and her two children where he used his pickup truck as a weapon.More >>
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.More >>
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.More >>
First responders will be recognized in the 5th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk event. Doctors may not be first on the scene, but they're certainly among the first responders to care for the injured in a tragedy.More >>
First responders will be recognized in the 5th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk event. Doctors may not be first on the scene, but they're certainly among the first responders to care for the injured in a tragedy.More >>