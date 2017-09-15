Midlands man arrested for 'violent' 2016 assault with car against woman, 2 kids

A Midlands man, identified as a repeat offender, was sentenced in Lexington County for a violent 2016 crime against a woman and her two children where he used his pickup truck as a weapon.

Jason Reed Farmer, 32, of Lexington, was sentenced to 10 years for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

On July 15, 2016, Farmer used his Chevrolet Silverado as a weapon to harm the lives of a mother and her two young children who were four and one at the time. The incident happened on Pelion Road in Gaston. The three victims were inside of a Chevrolet Trailblazer when Farmer drove into her vehicle, forcing her off the roadway and into a tree. The impact shattered the back glass on her SUV.

She was able to flee and drove toward Pelion on Pelion Road, but Farmer followed, catching up with the victim. Farmer then swerved his truck in front of her, causing her to hit his truck and sent her into an embankment.

Farmer then got out of his truck and approached her with a knife, but could not get into her SUV. He got back into his truck and drove into her again on the driver's side. Both children were restrained with child safety seats. Farmer then fled the scene and the incident was observed by several witnesses at the scene.

Farmer was identified as a repeat offender, with a record that includes a felony conviction for domestic violence in 2016. He also has previous convictions for cruelty to children and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

The domestic violence investigation was conducted by Detective Brandon Miller with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department and the drug charge was investigated by the Lexington County Narcotics Enforcement Team. The prosecution of this case was handled by Eleventh Circuit Assistant Solicitor Bradley Pogue.

“The campaign against domestic violence remains a priority for our office. We hope this sends yet another message to abusers – these acts of violence will not be tolerated in the 11th Circuit,” Pogue said.

Per the South Carolina Domestic Violence Reform Act of 2015, Farmer will serve his sentence without parole. He was also sentenced to 10 years for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The sentences will be served concurrently.

“Holding abusers accountable is the first step in protecting victims and diminishing these crimes within our community. Our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of both adult and child victims of violence," Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard said.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.