Brookland-Cayce principal hopes new $10.5 million arena will attract NCAA attention

Construction work could begin as soon as November of this year for a new basketball and volleyball arena at Brookland-Cayce High School.

The $10.5 million gym will be built next to the stadium on Knox Abbott Drive. It will include a weight room, training room, locker rooms and a multi-use space with a hall of fame wall and instruction area.

The current school gym is more than 40 years old. School officials say it hasn’t kept up with the needs of a growing school and are excited to have a new arena that will now be able to seat up to 1,500 people.

“The current gym is not big enough for us to get our entire student body in, and we have to limit the amount of fans at our bigger events due to lack of seating capacity,” Brookland-Cayce Principal Gregg Morton said.

With completion of the arena expected to be sometime in early 2019, Principal Morton says he hopes the arena will be used as a practice facility during the NCAA men’s tournament.

“Hosting an NCAA practice event would be a great opportunity to showcase our facilities as well as our community on a national level,” Morton said. “It would also be an opportunity for our students and community to be directly involved in the NCAA tournament.”

The new arena is part of a $225 million package of school improvements approved by voters in 2014. All of the improvements involved in that package are scheduled to be completed by late 2019.

“The Bearcat family has been looking forward to this great addition for some time and can't wait to get in it,” Morton said. “All of our students will benefit.”

