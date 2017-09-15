Tunnel2Towers: Stepping into their boots to understand the sacrifice

Until we step into their boots - literally - we can't truly understand the sacrifices they make. (Source: WIS)

On Friday, first responders, service members, loved ones and community members gathered for the annual Stephen Siller Tunnel 2 Towers 5K Run and Walk in Downtown Columbia.

Many firefighters ran in full suit and gear. Ahead of that, Sam Bleiweis tried that gear on for size and found out just what it's like to stand in their boots.

