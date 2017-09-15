Tunnel2Towers: Stepping into their boots to understand the sacrifice

The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.
A federal judge has ruled that Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to Chicago and other U.S cities for refusing to impose tough immigration policies.
Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.
First responders will be recognized in the 5th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk event. Doctors may not be first on the scene, but they're certainly among the first responders to care for the injured in a tragedy.
Until we step into their boots - literally - we can't truly understand the sacrifices they make.
Construction work could begin as soon as November of this year for a new basketball and volleyball arena at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton has died at age 91. Stanton's agent John S. Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Several major economic development projects are being delayed, scaled back or undergoing conceptual change.
