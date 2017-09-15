CPD investigating second case of child sex abuse at summer camp

The Columbia police department is investigating two sexual assaults of minors that happened at a Columbia park over the summer. (Source: WIS)

WIS learned of the second assault through a viewer tip.

According to an incident report - a 15-year-old forced a 9-year-old female to perform sex acts back in May. The suspect was charged with indecent exposure and forcible sodomy.

Police say around July 28 - another sexual assault of a 5-year old boy was reported at a city-run summer camp in the same park.

The city later released a statement saying there were terminations as part of their ongoing investigation into the July assault report.

