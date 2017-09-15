Despite successes, some Columbia projects not developing as planned

Several major economic development projects are being delayed, scaled back or undergoing conceptual change. (Source: WIS)

The Columbia area has seen explosive growth over the past few years.

From new restaurants and bars to the construction of multiple apartment complexes downtown. But several major economic development projects are being delayed, scaled back or undergoing conceptual change.

On Assembly Street near the Richland County Library, developers have yet to begin construction on The Edge apartment building. That work, creating a 15-story tower with 300 units was expected to start months ago.

City Center Partnership President and CEO say it appears the project is on hold, but not canceled.

Kennell says the company may be delaying work following recent announcements of two other huge student housing developments including USC’s massive $460 million dollar campus village and an unrelated 132-unit apartment complex in the former Colonial Warehouse property on Shop Road.

A few blocks away, developers have indicated they will downsize an apartment, office, hotel and retail project on property once occupied by Kline Iron and Steel.

The project at Huger and Gervais Streets near the State Museum may now be limited to apartment units. And last month, Hughes Development said it would shift strategy on the recruitment of retailers at the BullStreet Neighborhood project.

The company’s Robert Hughes says the new approach will attempt to create several smaller retail parcels there instead of a single large one originally estimated at 400,000 square feet.

Hughes says the rise of online shopping has rapidly changed the face of retail development. Construction has begun at BullStreet to build a 20-acre public park.

