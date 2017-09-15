SC teacher on administrative leave following homework assignments that ask fifth-graders to justify KKK's actions

A federal judge has ruled that Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to Chicago and other U.S cities for refusing to impose tough immigration...More >>
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.More >>
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
5-year-old has been injured in an early morning shooting in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at a residence in the North Hartsville area of Darlington County. This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.More >>
So, by now, you've probably seen the post from the Gainesville Police Department about three of their very finest that the ladies seem to love.More >>
First responders will be recognized in the 5th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk event. Doctors may not be first on the scene, but they're certainly among the first responders to care for the injured in a tragedy.More >>
The Cherokee County Sheriff said a 911 dispatcher and former reserve deputy was arrested Thursday after a SLED investigation into his conduct.More >>
The Richland County coroner's office is searching for the kin for a man who was struck and killed in a collision on Monday.More >>
