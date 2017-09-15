Coroner seeks next of kin for wheelchair-bound man struck and killed in collision

The Richland County coroner's office is searching for the kin for a man who was struck and killed in a collision on Monday.

The coroner's office identified Dennis William Allen, 58, as the victim of a recent accident on Taylor Street in Columbia.

Allen was in his wheelchair crossing the road when he was struck by a vehicle. He was then taken to Palmetto Health Baptist Hospital by an ambulance but passed away on Thursday.

An autopsy found that his cause of death was due to complications of blunt force trauma to the body.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident.

If anyone has any information as to the possible whereabouts of next of kin for Mr. Allen, please call the Coroner's Office at (803)-576-1799.

