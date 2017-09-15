Sumter mom, 10-day-old child missing from pediatrician's office

A 35-year-old Sumter County woman has gone missing with her 10-day-old child, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

According to sheriff's investigators, Kristen Blackmon and her child were last seen driving a teal colored 1997 Pontiac Bonneville with a state license plate tag NV 1310.

The pair were last seen leaving the pediatrician's office on Sept. 14. Officials say they do not suspect foul play, but her boyfriend and family both say it’s unusual for her to disappear like this.

If you have any information about this missing pair, please contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 803-436-2000.

