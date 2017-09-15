Missing Sumter mom, 10-day-old child return home safely

A missing 35-year-old Sumter County woman and her 10-day-old child are back home safely, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

According to sheriff's investigators, Kristen Blackmon and her child were last seen leaving the pediatrician's office on Sept. 14. On Saturday, deputies said the woman left on her own and decided to return.

Officials say they do not suspect foul play, but her boyfriend and family both said it’s unusual for her to just disappear like that.

