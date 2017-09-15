Gainesville PD launches probe into one 'hot cops' anti-Semitic Facebook posts

The ‘hot cops’ viral photo was now removed from the Gainesville Police Department Facebook page after possible anti-Semitic posts surfaced by Michael Hammill, middle. (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

One of the Gainesville Police Department "hot cops" has come under fire after previous social media posts surfaced.

Social media posts Officer Michael Hamill made in 2011 were condemned and called anti-Semitic by commenters. The screenshots, made by Facebook user Alu Soto, highlight some of the posts in a post that has gone as viral as the original post. One post allegedly made by Hamill reads: "Who knew that reading Jewish jokes before I go to bed would not only make me feel better about myself but also help me to sleep better as well. Here is one for everybody, “What’s the difference between boy scouts and jews?” Anybody know? Well, it is because “Boy scouts come back from their camps.”

Another of the posts highlighted in the screenshots reads: “so I find it funny that people will talk about how our government needs to do something about our economy and in reality, it’s YOU who needs to stop taking advantage of our system and get a life and do something with your life. Gotta love reality when it hits you in the face. Stupid people annoy me. Put them in an oven and deal with them the Hitler way. Haha.”

Hamill and two other officers have become social media sensations and dubbed "hot cops" on social media. The post, made on the Gainesville Police Department Facebook page, has since been removed from the page.

Gainesville police have not only announced that they are investigating the officer's posts, but have removed the viral post after several complaints.

The statement says:

GPD Statement on Officer Hamill: Several citizens have brought information to our attention regarding a complaint against Officer Hamill. GPD is reviewing the allegation and will do so in accordance to Florida law and department policy. Under Florida Law, complaint information is confidential until an investigation is concluded. The Gainesville Police Department prides itself with our philosophy and mission of compassion, inclusion, and respect and will fully review the matter.

The police department did post a statement on their Facebook page about the complaints and investigation, but that post has since been deleted.

