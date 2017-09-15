You are not ready for Batman/Bane-inspired Gamecocks black unifo - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

You are not ready for Batman/Bane-inspired Gamecocks black uniform promo

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Gamecocks Football) (Source: Gamecocks Football)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to open up Williams-Brice Stadium against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night, but what they'll take the field in as has been a topic of discussion.

Well, guess no more.

The Gamecocks unveiled what they called their "BATTLE ARMOR" -- an all-black uniform with matte finish helmets -- ahead of the night time kickoff in Columbia.

Simply put, you are not ready for this The Dark Knight Rises Bane-inspired promo.

Ahead of the game, the Gamecocks announced the game would be a blackout, giving fans the opportunity to come to the stadium in their favorite black Gamecock apparel.

