You are not ready for Batman/Bane-inspired Gamecocks black uniform promo

The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to open up Williams-Brice Stadium against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night, but what they'll take the field in as has been a topic of discussion.

Well, guess no more.

The Gamecocks unveiled what they called their "BATTLE ARMOR" -- an all-black uniform with matte finish helmets -- ahead of the night time kickoff in Columbia.

Simply put, you are not ready for this The Dark Knight Rises Bane-inspired promo.

You knew this was coming ... but you aren't prepared.



BATTLE ARMOR pic.twitter.com/3OlyTqAMdJ — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) September 15, 2017

Ahead of the game, the Gamecocks announced the game would be a blackout, giving fans the opportunity to come to the stadium in their favorite black Gamecock apparel.

