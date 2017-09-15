Sumter Co. man reported missing to sheriff's dept.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man who has been reported missing.

Michael J. Thompson,55, was last seen September 10 wearing blue scrub pants, a green tee-shirt and brown flip-flops.

Deputies say Thompson may be suffering from mental illness, PTSD, fainting spells, and a spinal cord injury that prevents him from standing for long periods.

He's about six feet one inch tall, about 255 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Thompson's photo is attached to this story.

If you see Thompson, contact the sheriff's office at (803)-436-2011.

