Man accused of DUI, urinating on floor at CPD headquarters

A man arrested for DUI following a crash in Five Points early Friday morning also is accused of urinating on the floor of Columbia Police headquarters.

Officers arrested John Derrick Mullins, 32, at about 1:30 Friday morning after police say he drove into two occupied vehicles on Harden Street near Devine Street. Nobody was injured in the crash.

Police say Mullins fought with the officer who attempted to arrest him after the traffic stop. When he was taken to Columbia Police headquarters, police say he threatened the life of the officer and his relatives and urinated on the floor.

Mullins is charged with driving under the influence, public disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and unlawful urination. He was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

