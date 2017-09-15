Chicken truck crash slows traffic on I-95 in Orangeburg Co. - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Chicken truck crash slows traffic on I-95 in Orangeburg Co.

Chicken truck crash on I-95 in South Carolina. (Source: Trooper Judd Jones via Twitter) Chicken truck crash on I-95 in South Carolina. (Source: Trooper Judd Jones via Twitter)
The crash happened near Santee. (Source: Google Earth) The crash happened near Santee. (Source: Google Earth)
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A chicken truck crash on Interstate 95 in Orangeburg County slowed traffic for a brief period of time Friday.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 91, which is about a mile south of the US 15 exit near Santee.

A South Carolina Highway Patrol picture showed the truck on its side in the median.

In a picture tweeted by a trooper, chickens can be seen in cages and on the ground surrounding the truck. It is unclear how many of the chickens survived the crash.

The driver is reportedly okay.

