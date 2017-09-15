SLED investigating former Sumter Co. Detention Center administration

The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.More >>
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.More >>
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.More >>
Every three minutes someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer. But you may be the key to someone else’s cure.More >>
A man who was accused of sex crimes involving young boys at an after school program is back behind bars on a home detention violation charge, according to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.More >>
Trump tests his loyal base with immigration flirtation with Democratic leaders, including delay on wall funding.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
On a winning streak that just won't stop, the Cleveland Indians have posted shutouts, blowouts and routine wins.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man who has been reported missing.More >>
A man has been killed after South Carolina authorities say a hunter using a night-vision scope mistook him for a wild hog.More >>
A man arrested for DUI following a crash in Five Points early Friday morning also is accused of urinating on the floor of Columbia Police headquarters.More >>
