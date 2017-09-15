SLED investigating former Sumter Co. Detention Center administration

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating allegations of misappropriation of money at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

SLED tells WIS the investigation was opened in July. The former jail administrator, Maj. Simon Major, resigned in June. Although the Sumter County Sheriff's Office told WIS Major was under SLED investigation, SLED says it will not confirm his name until when or if charges are filed.

Just this week, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office took over control of the detention center after the Sumter County Council voted to approve the transfer of authority at its meeting Tuesday. Immediately after Major's resignation, Sheriff Anthony Dennis asked the County Council to give him control of the jail.

The Sumter County Jail had been under the control of the County Council since 1975. Sumter was one of the few counties in South Carolina in which the jail is not under the management of the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.