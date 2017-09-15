Power knocked out by Irma restored to most SC customers

For the thousands of customers without power in South Carolina in the wake of Irma, help is on the way.

Crews from Arkansas headed to SC to assist the Electric Cooperatives restore power (Source: ECSC)

Power out? Help is on the way

As the northeast edge of what was Hurricane Irma passed through the Midlands, high winds caused widespread power outages, downed trees, and structure damage Monday.

A little more than a day after Irma left tens of thousands in the dark, South Carolina utilities have restored power for most customers who experienced outages.

A little more than a day after Irma left tens of thousands in the dark, South Carolina utilities have restored power for most customers who experienced outages. (Source: WIS)

Lighting it up: Utilities chipping away at power outages

Most electric customers in South Carolina who lost power in Tropical Storm Irma have their power restored.

Friday Morning, SCE&G reported it had restored service to all customers following the outages left behind by the storm. More than 154,000 customers lost power when rain and winds as high as 60 miles per hour hit South Carolina Monday.

The company says about 2,500 employees worked to restore power service.

According to the outage map for the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina, about 440 outages remained as of Friday morning. Most of the outages were in Richland, Fairfield, Aiken, Berkeley and Colleton Counties. Teams from Arkansas came to South Carolina to help restore power to customers of the electric cooperatives.

Friday morning Duke Energy reported about 778 customers without power. Most of the outages are in Pickens County.

