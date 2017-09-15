United Way of the Midlands kicks off annual campaign at State House

The United Way of the Midlands launched its annual campaign Friday morning with a breakfast rally at the State House.

The United Way and 16 of its Community Impact Partners announced an $11 million fundraising goal for this year's campaign. The group thanked its pacesetters who have helped raise 42% of its fundraising goal.

The United Way provides support for a variety of nonprofit agencies throughout the Midlands.

Breakfast was provided at the free event.

