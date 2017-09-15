United Way of the Midlands kicks off annual campaign at State House

The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
A man has been killed after South Carolina authorities say a hunter using a night-vision scope mistook him for a wild hog.More >>
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.More >>
On a winning streak that just won't stop, the Cleveland Indians have posted shutouts, blowouts and routine wins.More >>
Trump tests his loyal base with immigration flirtation with Democratic leaders, including delay on wall funding.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
A House panel created in the wake of the V.C. Summer project suspension will meet again Friday to talk further on the state's response to the issue.More >>
Most electric customers in South Carolina who lost power in Tropical Storm Irma have their power restored.More >>
Jadeveon Clowney. Remember him? Of course you do.More >>
