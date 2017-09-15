Jadeveon Clowney makes us remember him with monster catch against Bengals

Jadeveon Clowney. Remember him? Of course you do.

The former South Carolina Gamecock appears to finally be coming into his own in the NFL after a few seasons of false starts due to injuries. Now, the Houston Texans' defender is becoming the fierce player we all knew he could be.

Last night, the former Gamecock made his presence known against the Cincinnati Bengals during Thursday Night Football.

What. A. Play. My goodness.

The Texans defeated the Bengals 13-9 in Cincinnati not only due to Clowney's catch but thanks to former Clemson Tigers' QB Deshaun Watson as well.

