Legislators review once-secret report on nuclear project Friday

Monday, July 31 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-07-31 23:31:49 GMT
(Source: WIS)
Officials at both utilities that invested in two new nuclear power plants in South Carolina say they are stopping construction of the multibillion-dollar project, which has been caught up in the bankruptcy of its contractor.
Even before seeing the report, legislators questioned why the utilities didn't change course sooner. Customers have spent more than $2 billion on the project's financing through a series of rate hikes since 2009.
