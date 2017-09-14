Midlands teen charged with stabbing dog to death, injuring another

A West Columbia teen has been arrested and charged with killing a dog and severely injuring another, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)

A West Columbia teen has been arrested and charged with killing a dog and severely injuring another, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Patrick David Esparza, 17, is charged with two counts of ill treatment of animals in connection to the animals found his home on Dubbs Avenue late Wednesday.

“Deputies were originally called to Esparza’s home for a welfare check and found the back door open,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Once inside, the deputies found a small dog that had died from apparent stab wounds and a larger dog suffering from multiple injuries.”

Esparza is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center after a judge set his bond at $10,000.

Ill treatment of animals is a felony charge that could lead to a maximum of five years in prison and a maximum fine of $5,000.

