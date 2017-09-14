Hurricane Harvey washed this sea creature onto a Texas beach, but what is it?

A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. (Source: Preeti Desai/Twitter screenshot)

A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey.

But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.

"Okay, biology twitter, what the heck is this?? Found on a beach in Texas City, TX. #wildlifeid," she tweeted on Sept. 6.

Okay, biology twitter, what the heck is this?? Found on a beach in Texas City, TX. #wildlifeid pic.twitter.com/9IUuuL65qh — Preeti Desai?? (@preetalina) September 6, 2017

It's jagged teeth and long, lumpy body leaves one confused - and slightly frightened. But have no fear, marine biologists identified the creature.

But, naturally, there were a few uneducated guesses to the creature's identity.

It's an Alaskan bull worm pic.twitter.com/OK11wedM8g — blake (@Cl0utGod) September 14, 2017

ITS A MYSTERY ALIEN MONSTER SCIENTISTS ARE BAFFLED HIDE YOUR KIDS HIDE YOUR WIFE AHHHHHHHH — Dr. David Shiffman (@WhySharksMatter) September 7, 2017

Reason 567,879 to get the hell out of the city when a hurricane is coming. Yes the flood water is "walkable" UNTIL THIS THING BRUSHES MY LEG — ♥? (@LoveRunandPray) September 14, 2017

It's likely a fangtooth snake-eel, also known as a "tusky" eel, according to biologist and eel specialist Dr. Kenneth Tighe with the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

Dr. Tighe also told EarthTouch News Network that it could also be one of three eels that are known to frequent the shores of Texas that have fanged teeth.

Either way, we thank it kindly to stay in the grimy deep where it belongs.

