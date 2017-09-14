So Gainesville PD isn't the only department quenching the thirst of 'hot cop' lovers everywhere...

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

So, by now, you've probably seen the post from the Gainesville Police Department about three of their very finest that the ladies seem to love.

Here it is again, ICYMI.

They even showcased another one of their handsome police officers that ladies ALSO seem to love.

Since the thirst has been so real, Gainesville PD is going to put a calendar together. (As we all say, "yaaaaaas.")

Well, a handful of other police departments have joined in the fun. Here are a few examples:

Sarasota PD

"Officers Raulerson, Craig, Gloeckner & Hughes responded to help our friends at the North Port Police Department & North Port Fire Department this afternoon with rescues due to rising floodwaters from Hurricane Irma. Gainesville Police Department has nothing on us ????," the post says in jest.

Knoxville, TN PD (they even added a K-9!)

"There's no denying the Gainesville Police Department has set the internet on fire with a picture of three of their officers as they are going on patrol," Knoxville PD posted. "Thousands upon thousands of women have oh - let's just say - provided their 'opinion' on the officers' appearance."

The post from Knoxville probably comes with an obvious SEC tie-in: the Florida Gators play the Tennessee Volunteers in Gainesville on Saturday.

Maybe they should just put us out of our misery and do a calendar already?!?

Well, one police department has that taken care of. You might want to look into purchasing the Muncie Police Department Calendar. It's available on Saturday.

You're welcome.

