McMaster touts state's resiliency post-Irma as cleanup begins in Lowcountry

Gov. Henry McMaster. (Source: Office of the Governor of South Carolina)

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster toured the Lowcountry on Thursday to survey the damage left behind from Tropical Storm Irma.

Speaking to reporters and first responders, McMaster said he thinks Team South Carolina made the right decisions as Irma's track changed.

Still, Edisto Beach was one of the hardest hit areas by Irma, as SCDOT crews are working to clear nearly a mile and a half of sand from Edisto Beach roads.

Crews say it will most likely take a week to move all the sand.

SCDOT Director Christy Hall joined McMaster to discuss agency efforts to continue the recovery.

Hall said she's hoping the 60+ DOT workers in Edisto will have just over have the roads in the area will be cleaned up before the end of the day.

