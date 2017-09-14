LIVE: Gov. Henry McMaster to tour, discuss Edisto Island damage - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LIVE: Gov. Henry McMaster to tour, discuss Edisto Island damage at 2:45 p.m.

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Gov. Henry McMaster. (Source: Office of the Governor of South Carolina) Gov. Henry McMaster. (Source: Office of the Governor of South Carolina)
EDISTO ISLAND (WIS) -

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is touring the Lowcountry on Thursday to survey the damage left behind from Tropical Storm Irma. 

Specifically, McMaster is in Edisto, where he plans to meet with the mayor to take a first-hand look at the damage.

SCDOT crews are working to clear nearly a mile and a half of sand from Edisto Beach roads.

Crews say it will most likely take a week to move all the sand.

