LIVE: Gov. Henry McMaster to tour, discuss Edisto Island damage at 2:45 p.m.

Gov. Henry McMaster. (Source: Office of the Governor of South Carolina)

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is touring the Lowcountry on Thursday to survey the damage left behind from Tropical Storm Irma.

Specifically, McMaster is in Edisto, where he plans to meet with the mayor to take a first-hand look at the damage.

SCDOT crews are working to clear nearly a mile and a half of sand from Edisto Beach roads.

Crews say it will most likely take a week to move all the sand.

