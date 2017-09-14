Charges against suspended USC guard Felder dismissed

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) -- South Carolina point guard Rakym Felder had charges filed against him as he was arrested on July 13 and charged with assault and battery in the third degree.

On Thursday, those charges against him were dismissed.

Felder was suspended from the program immediately following his arrest and is not in school at South Carolina this semester. The door is open for a return though, and having the charges dropped is a step in the right direction. This is Felder's second run-in with police as a member of the Gamecocks' program though as he was arrested on multiple charges last October.

Felder played in 36 games a freshman with one start and averaged 5.6 points per game to go along with 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He averaged 14.6 minutes per game and hit 42 percent of his three-point shots attempted.

South Carolina head coach Frank Martin recently commented on the Felder situation on a podcast with Jon Rothstein:

"Rakym made a mistake and he’s paying for it,” Martin said. “He’s an unbelievable young man. We still haven’t gotten into the conversation about him long-term as a player, because we’ve been trying to help him as a person first, so he and I speak almost daily and we’re going to continue to figure out a way to help him, so he can succeed as a human being and as soon as we can get to that place, then we’ll start talking basketball."

Martin added, "For now, he continues to be my guy and hopefully we can one day re-engage, from a coach, player perspective.”

Felder, from Brooklyn, N.Y., played in 36 of Carolina’s 37 games last season and was a big contributor to the Gamecocks’ success during the NCAA Tournament. His best game was during an 88-81 win against Duke in the second round where he had 15 points.

