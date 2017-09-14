20-minute, 20-mile high speed chase in Midlands ends with arrest, seizure of cash and drugs

A 20-minute, 100 MPH chase in Lexington County ended early Thursday morning with the arrest and seizure of marijuana and $4,000 in cash, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

According to sheriff's department spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick, Terrance Kelvon Johnson, 19, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, providing false information to police and the possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to arrest warrants.

The incident began with a traffic stop on Platt Springs Road when officials say a deputy pulled Johnson over for driving without his headlights or tail lights activated.

“After giving a false name to the deputy who stopped him, Johnson drove away and initiated a pursuit," Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement.

Myrick said Johnson and a passenger sped off but were apprehended after the 20-mile chase ended when both got out of their car and ran off.

As a result, investigators located 29 grams of marijuana and the cash.

“The passenger was released with no charges since Johnson was driving the car and claimed all of the marijuana," Koon said.

Johnson was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.