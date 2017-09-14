If you love animals, you'll love the Rooster Run!

In Leesville, there is a safe haven for abandoned, abused, neglected, and elderly farm animals. Sure, there are many shelters rescue organizations for cats and dogs and wildlife, but what about farm animals?

The Cotton Branch Farm Animal Sanctuary meets so many needs for those farm animals with no place to go. Josh Costner, director of the facility, says Cotton Branch exists to help those animals who otherwise would be put down.

The sanctuary needs to raise money to meet the requirements on the farm for the animals. So on Sept. 23, they’re holding their first Rooster Run. The start and finish line will be at Hand Middle School on Woodrow Street in Columbia. Registration is at 6:30 a.m. The race will start at 7 a.m. The entry fee is $35 in advance and $40 on race day.

Strictly Running is doing the timing and you’ll receive a race day t-shirt and refreshments.

Proceeds from entry fees and sponsorships will be used to help save and rehabilitate formerly abused, neglected, and elderly farm animals.

