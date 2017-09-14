Man, 34, identified as victim in early morning Elgin crash

Columbia Police are investigating a deadly crash in Elgin on Thursday morning.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as James Michael Brantley, 34, of Lugoff.

Based on preliminary investigation, police say the vehicle was headed westbound around 4:15 a.m. on Screaming Eagle Road when Brantley lost control, over-corrected, crossed the opposite side of the road and overturned. Investigators say the driver was wearing a seat belt.

The Richland County Coroner's Office and CPD continue to investigate.

