Man, 34, identified as victim in early morning Elgin crash - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Man, 34, identified as victim in early morning Elgin crash

(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
Source: WIS Source: WIS
ELGIN, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Police are investigating a deadly crash in Elgin on Thursday morning.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as James Michael Brantley, 34, of Lugoff. 

Based on preliminary investigation, police say the vehicle was headed westbound around 4:15 a.m. on Screaming Eagle Road when Brantley lost control, over-corrected, crossed the opposite side of the road and overturned. Investigators say the driver was wearing a seat belt. 

The victim's name has not been released by the coroner yet. Investigators suspect weather conditions and speed may have contributed to the crash. 

The Richland County Coroner's Office and CPD continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Inside WISTV.comMore>>

  • LIVE TRAFFIC

    LIVE TRAFFIC

    Heading out on the roads? Be sure to check your route using the WIS First Alert Traffic map. You can see up-to-the-minute traffic data for major commuter routes.

    More >>

    Heading out on the roads? Be sure to check your route using the WIS First Alert Traffic map. You can see up-to-the-minute traffic data for major commuter routes.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly