CPD, coroner investigating deadly crash in Elgin

Columbia Police are investigating a deadly crash in Elgin Thursday morning.

Based on preliminary investigation, police say the vehicle was headed westbound on Screaming Eagle Road when the driver lost control, over-corrected, crossed the opposite side of the road and overturned. Investigators say the driver was wearing a seat belt.

The victim's name has not been released by the coroner yet. Investigators suspect weather conditions and speed may have contributed to the crash.

The Richland County Coroner's Office and CPD continue to investigate.

