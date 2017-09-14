Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office takes over detention center

The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.More >>
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
Empty gas stations, slow traffic, and fender benders were all things you likely saw if you drove down any interstate after evacuating. But one expecting mother had the scare of her life.More >>
Empty gas stations, slow traffic, and fender benders were all things you likely saw if you drove down any interstate after evacuating. But one expecting mother had the scare of her life.More >>
Florida emergency workers have been urged to immediately check the welfare of those in nursing homes after eight people died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning in the storm.More >>
Florida emergency workers have been urged to immediately check the welfare of those in nursing homes after eight people died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning in the storm.More >>
"We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides," top Congressional democrats said in a statement.More >>
"We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides," top Congressional democrats said in a statement.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office now runs the jail. On Wednesday, the sheriff's office announced it assumed control of the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center via Facebook post.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office now runs the jail. On Wednesday, the sheriff's office announced it assumed control of the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center via Facebook post.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
Five prostitution arrests were made in a matter of minutes in Myrtle Beach Wednesday. According to online records, police arrested five people between 4:52 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. in two different parts of Myrtle Beach.More >>
Five prostitution arrests were made in a matter of minutes in Myrtle Beach Wednesday. According to online records, police arrested five people between 4:52 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. in two different parts of Myrtle Beach.More >>
Two Democratic lawmakers release documents showing former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn failed to report a June 2015 trip to the Middle East on his security clearance questionnaire.More >>
Two Democratic lawmakers release documents showing former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn failed to report a June 2015 trip to the Middle East on his security clearance questionnaire.More >>
A federal judge in New York is considering whether the provocative online antics of former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli are bad enough to put him behind bars.More >>
A federal judge in New York is considering whether the provocative online antics of former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli are bad enough to put him behind bars.More >>
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.More >>
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.More >>