Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office takes over detention center

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office now runs the jail.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office announced it assumed control of the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center via Facebook post. Sheriff Anthony Dennis met with employees Wednesday to discuss the upcoming changes and swore them in.

He plans to do the same with remaining staff on Friday.

County officials tell WIS the sheriff requested control of the detention center when its administrator resigned a few months ago. The decision was made to cut down on dual training programs and costs.

