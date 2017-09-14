Former Gamecock and longtime NFL runner Alex Hawkins dies

WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
LSU men's basketball head coach Will Wade and his new staff have done it again.
Ole Miss finished their meeting Tuesday with the NCAA Committee on Infractions. The two day hearing took place in Covington, Kentucky, a suburb of Cincinnati. The Rebels are charged with 21 total violations, 15 of the Level 1 variety (most serious).
For the last two weeks, South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel has torched opposing special teams units for 97-yard kickoff returns.
The 2-3 day hearing will take place in Covington, Kentucky, a suburb of Cincinnati.
LSU relied on its powerful rushing attack and speed on defense to get a dominant 45-10 win over Chattanooga in the Tigers' home opener Saturday night in Death Valley.
A pair of touchdowns from Deebo Samuel and Hayden Hurst each would be enough to lift South Carolina past Missouri 31-13 for their second win this year.
After beating Florida State in Atlanta last Saturday, the Crimson Tide return to Tuscaloosa for their first game in Bryant-Denny Stadium this season. Follow live updates from their showdown with Fresno State here.
