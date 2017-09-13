You’re invited to celebrate the 31st year of the Columbia Greek Festival.

You’re invited to celebrate the 31st year of the Columbia Greek Festival. It’s a huge four-day event full of the tastiest of Greek foods, art and culture and raises money for the church and charities.

This year’s event starts Thursday, Sept. 14 and goes through Sunday, Sept. 17. The hours Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday’s hours are noon to 8 p.m.

Over the years, the four-day festival held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral has donated over $400,000 to charity. From live music and traditional dances to church tours and cultural exhibits, Greek culture will thrive throughout the festival. With a variety of food tents set up, the Greek Festival offers its attendees a taste of cultural cuisine.

The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral is located at 1931 Sumter Street in downtown Columbia. Mary Rickman and Niki Stewart, the Greek Festival organizers, say this is your chance to be Greek for the week.

To learn more about the festival go to www.columbiasgreekfestival.com or www.holytrinitysc.com.

