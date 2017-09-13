The First Lady of South Carolina takes to the phone lines

A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
Nine witnesses testified during day three of the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
Nine witnesses testified during day three of the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
A third person is now charged in connection with a torture case involving twin boys in College Hill.More >>
A third person is now charged in connection with a torture case involving twin boys in College Hill.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
In a Columbia neighborhood known for tall trees, city workers used a bucket truck and a chainsaw to chop one of them down.More >>
In a Columbia neighborhood known for tall trees, city workers used a bucket truck and a chainsaw to chop one of them down.More >>
The actor, known for playing mafia heavies, died Wednesday after complications during open heart surgery.More >>
The actor, known for playing mafia heavies, died Wednesday after complications during open heart surgery.More >>
Two Democratic lawmakers release documents showing former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn failed to report a June 2015 trip to the Middle East on his security clearance questionnaire.More >>
Two Democratic lawmakers release documents showing former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn failed to report a June 2015 trip to the Middle East on his security clearance questionnaire.More >>
A federal judge in New York is considering whether the provocative online antics of former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli are bad enough to put him behind bars.More >>
A federal judge in New York is considering whether the provocative online antics of former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli are bad enough to put him behind bars.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
On Wednesday, WIS held a phone bank to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Irma and First Lady of the State Peggy McMaster, assisted in answering phones and collecting donations.More >>
On Wednesday, WIS held a phone bank to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Irma and First Lady of the State Peggy McMaster, assisted in answering phones and collecting donations. ?More >>
Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Every three minutes someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer. But you may be the key to someone else’s cure.More >>
Every three minutes someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer. But you may be the key to someone else’s cure.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>