Deputies seeking who is responsible for shooting at Richland County church

Richland County deputies are asking for the community’s help in identifying who is responsible for firing shots at a church building on Garners Ferry Road.

Deputies say an unknown amount of people fired multiple shots at targets they placed on the rear doors of the Word of God Church located at 7355 Garners Ferry Road. The doors led to a storage closet for the church.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the shooting.

Anyone who may have any information on the shooting is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

