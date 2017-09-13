Man arrested, charged after breaking into Orangeburg County home

Orangeburg deputies have arrested and charged a man after he broke into a person’s home Tuesday morning.

Christopher Adams, 30, made his first court appearance on Wednesday after he was charged with second-degree burglary.

Deputies responded to a home on Glen Robinson Road around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The person living in the house said he heard someone trying to get into his house.

Once deputies were at the home, they found a side window and a back door opened – which is believed to be how the suspect entered and exited the house. Security video shows a man ride a bicycle up to the home, walk around a little, and then attempt to break in the house. The homeowner said he also heard when the man was inside the house.

An alert was put out by deputies and Adams was arrested riding a bicycle on a nearby street not long after the burglary.

Adams’ bond was set at $20,000 by an Orangeburg County judge.

