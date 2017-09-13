Irma damage closes Hunting Island State Park for rest of year - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Irma damage closes Hunting Island State Park for rest of year

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)

As South Carolina communities pick up the pieces and move on after Irma, it will take one state park a little longer to recover.

RELATED: Read more from our friends at the Palmetto Weekend.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly